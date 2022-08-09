SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is charged with a carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to Memorial Drive for a report of a carjacking when a victim was leaving work and a man stood in the street in front of the victim’s car preventing the victim from driving.

The suspect allegedly reached into the car and grabbed the steering wheel before going to the passenger side and breaking the door handle off the car implying he had a gun.

When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Roshane Brown of Springfield, resisted arrest and grabbed at an officer’s taser. The officers were able to take Brown into custody.

Roshane Brown is charged with the following: