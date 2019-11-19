Suspect in connection with Athol murder to be arraigned

Breaking News
Social media threat at Holyoke High School
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of a Leominster woman earlier this month.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 23-year-old Keith Hamel was arrested on Monday in downtown Athol upon probable cause that he had committed a felony in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford.

The arraignment is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in the Orange District Court.

On November 11, Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance of the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility early morning.

