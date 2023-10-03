WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police rescued a group of swans from the middle of I-495 in Westborough over the weekend.

On Saturday, Trooper Jared Layman and Trooper Ryan Shepherd created a plan to remove the swans from I-4965 and place them in the back seat of a cruiser. They were safely taken to a nearby lake and released.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)



Just a week before, Massachusetts State Police rescued a swan from the middle of I-195 in Fall River. The swan was placed inside a cruiser, taken to a safer location, and even smiled after being released.