WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police rescued a group of swans from the middle of I-495 in Westborough over the weekend.
On Saturday, Trooper Jared Layman and Trooper Ryan Shepherd created a plan to remove the swans from I-4965 and place them in the back seat of a cruiser. They were safely taken to a nearby lake and released.
Just a week before, Massachusetts State Police rescued a swan from the middle of I-195 in Fall River. The swan was placed inside a cruiser, taken to a safer location, and even smiled after being released.
