CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fueling up before the big road trip has felt like a given when it comes to the Fourth of July. However, with more and more electric vehicles on the road, some are skipping out on the gas prices.

Gas prices are still higher than what they were a month ago, but we’ve actually seen them go down recently. According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Massachusetts is $4.88 compared to the record high in mid June of $5.04.

Bobby Ridley from Nantucket said his main mode of transportation is a truck, but the family opted for the electric car for Friday’s Six Flags trip, “Driving this all the way up here, it saves like there and back $100 easy. We could use that for food and probably get into the water parks so it’s definitely nice not paying those gas prices.”

Hampden County actually has the cheapest gas prices in the state right now. On average, fueling up costs $4.73 in the county.