BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking for input from state residents about health needs in their communities.

The DPH created the Community Health Equity Survey as a way to gather information that focuses on the health experiences and priorities of state residents.

The Community Health Equity Initiative (CHEI) collects data on the social and structural causes of health needs, targeting communities that have larger numbers of people affected by health emergencies. This information is shared with communities, along with state and local partners, in an effort to create health policy and decide how to direct resources.

Any Massachusetts resident over the age of 14 is encourage to take the survey. It takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes to complete and is available in multiple languages. All survey responses are anonymous and cannot be traced to the respondent.

Take the survey using this link.