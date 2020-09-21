Tapestry, Opioid Task Force to offer Narcan training virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Virtual training on how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use Narcan will be offered to the public beginning this Wednesday.

The training will be run by Tapestry and the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region. According to the Opioid Task Force, opioid misuse has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The training will help communities learn about Narcan and where they can get it for free.

The event is open to everyone. Zoom training has been scheduled for:

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:00 AM, via Zoom

Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 6 PM, via Zoom

Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 PM, via Zoom

Thursday, December 17, 2020, 10 AM, via Zoom

If you are interested in the training, you can email Project Manager Maile Shoul at maile@opioidtaskforce.org for more information on the classes.