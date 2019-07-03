Taunton man injured after illegal fireworks accident

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police plan to charge a Taunton man after several illegal fireworks went off on his deck Tuesday evening, injuring him and setting the side of his Middleboro Avenue house on fire.

According to the Taunton Fire Department, the man was working on building a wooden rack for dozens of firework launching tubes when one of the fireworks exploded.

The fire department said the power tool he was using ignited the first firework, then that firework caused several others in the rack to also go off.

The explosion of the fireworks caused the siding of his home to catch fire, according to the fire department. The 24-year-old man was in the process of extinguishing the fire when crews arrived.

The fire department said the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely disposed of any remaining fireworks in and around the man’s yard.

The man suffered minor burns to his hands during the ordeal.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident and the Taunton Police Department will be filing charges.

Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said this serves as a reminder to everyone about the dangers of fireworks.

“Thankfully this resident was not seriously injured and the fire did not extend into the home,” Bradshaw said. “This situation is exactly why residents are required by law to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.”