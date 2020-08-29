Tax-free weekend begins in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Get your credit cards out because Saturday is the start of the annual tax-free weekend in Massachusetts!

In 2018, Governor Baker signed legislation that made the annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent.

Shoppers will benefit from not having to pay 6.25 percent on most taxable items. The National Federation of Independent Business encourages people to shop at local retailers this weekend to support small business who may be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampshire and Holyoke Mall are having regular operating hours. Appliances and furniture are typically big ticket items that consumers purchase during the weekend.

Items that do not qualify for tax exemption this weekend are:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any single item that costs more than $2,500

No retroactive tax is due if you exchange or return an item that you purchased during the tax-free weekend, after the weekend is over.