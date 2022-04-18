CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While most of the country has to file taxes by midnight on Monday, Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting an extra day because of Patriot’s Day.

These past few days have been hectic for tax preparers. Ray Maagero is a tax expert at Liberty Tax. He said because people are used to the April 15th deadline, many have filed before this year’s April 19th deadline.

“There’s really no reason to wait unless you have paperwork issues, you’re waiting for a document. That might be a reason to extend,” said Maagero.

This year comes with some changes to your taxes, especially if you have a child, due to the tax credits. If you were unemployed, Massachusetts is still excluding a portion of that from your taxes this year, but the federal government is not. Even if you have to file for an extension, if you owe the government money you still have to pay up by the deadline, and it could lead to consequences if you don’t.

For more information on filing your federal income tax return go to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.

For filing taxes with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, use the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) website.

“It’s not an extension of time to file your taxes so if you have a good idea of what you need to pay, you need to pay it in by the deadline and then you can file your final return once you get your documents,” explained Maagero.

Taxes must be filed by 11:59 pm Tuesday, April 19. If you file for an extension, you’ll have until October 17th to get your return filed.