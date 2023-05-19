FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Night one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Gillette is just hours away.

The sold-out show Friday night is on top of Janet Jackson playing just over 10 miles away at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield and the Celtics taking on the Miami Heat at the TD Garden in Boston for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

If you are heading east police say expect traffic to be a nightmare. Fans without tickets won’t be allowed into Gillette Stadium parking lots. Traffic checkpoints begin at 3 p.m. and tailgating is prohibited for the concert.

Parent drop off and pick up is in Lot 15 near Bass Pro Shops according to Foxborough Police. Parents who are dropping off their children and plan to remain at Patriots Place should plan to park in general parking to avoid being in violation of Parking Rules and Regulations.

Lot 3A may be used for pick-ups only after the shows and limos and buses will not be allowed in the stadium lots. Also, the NFL clear bag policy will be in place.