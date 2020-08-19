Teachers across Massachusetts to rally for remote start to school year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A statewide “day of action” is planned by teachers’ unions Wednesday, to send a message to Governor Charlie Baker that they support a remote start to the school year across Massachusetts.

Roadside rallies will be taking place in several locations across Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, including outside the former John J. Lynch Middle School on Route 5 in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Public Schools are among several districts that will begin the year with a completely remote start, but some areas, such as Chicopee and Agawam, will be starting with a hybrid model.

Wednesday’s rallies are being held by members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers in Massachusetts, and the Boston Teachers Union. They are doing this to urge the governor and all school districts to agree that the school year should open remotely, and only phase-in in-person learning when health and safety standards are met.

The Baker Administration recently released a color-coded town-level map that is designed to guide decisions about school reopenings, among other things. The governor has suggested communities deemed to be lower risk return to in-person learning for the school year.

Students, staff, and faculty from the state’s 29 public colleges and universities will also be gathering later in the day to call attention to health and safety concerns.

Socially-distant standouts will also take place in West Springfield, Greenfield, Northampton, and Amherst from 8:30-10:30 A.M., with a rally later in the day at the State House in Boston among the other events planned statewide.