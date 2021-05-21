Team Hope Walk to support Huntington’s Disease Society of America

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Massachusetts & Rhode Island Chapter will host the Springfield Virtual Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 22 at 10AM.

Participants can choose how they will walk, whether inside their home or business or outside in the driveway, neighborhood, local park, or hike trail.

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a genetic brain disease that causes deterioration in a person’s physical, mental, and emotional abilities. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.

You can learn more about the walk and register at the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter website.