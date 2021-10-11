Team Hoyt begins new tradition at Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WWLP) – The 125th Boston Marathon took place Monday bringing thousands of runners from across the world into the city of Boston.

For the very first time the Marathon was held in October. It’s typically scheduled for the third Monday in April but it was bumped due to COVID-19.

Many of the runners that 22News spoke to said they’ve been waiting a long time for this and they couldn’t to wait lace up their sneakers and hit the 26.2 mile course. The race started around 8:00 a.m. in Hopkinton with the men’s wheelchair division, followed by the Women’s wheelchair and the handcycles.

For the very first time, Boston Marathon Legends Dick Hoyt and his son Rick did not participate in the wheelchair race. The Holland residents have taken part in a total of 32 Boston Marathons together and Dick’s death back in March rocked the entire marathon community. To honor their legacy, an award will be given to an athlete that exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt.

22News was at the finish line Monday where there was no shortage of courage, spirit or sweat.

“It was great, the energy was great and I’m so glad everyone was able to be here safely and support each other,” said Lizzie Royer from Baltimore, Maryland.

This year the race was limited to only 20,000 people. The Boston Athletic Association chose to do a rolling start – and they put dozens of COVID protocols in place to keep both runners and volunteers safe. Anyone who wasn’t approved to run the race in Boston still had the opportunity to run it at home.

“It’s really a big honor and this is my first time volunteering this year, and to do it on the 125th anniversary. Really in a time when the city needs a big marathon. It’s really great and I’m really excited to be here,” said Nick Eline of Southampton.

When runners crossed the finish line they were given water, warming blankets and a hot meal. The volunteers also helped to escort many of the athletes back their families so they could celebrate their major accomplishments.

22News spoke to several of the athletes just after they crossed the finish line to see how they plan to celebrate their accomplishments. “We’re going to get beers, and pizza and cheeseburgers. GO SOX,” said Aileen and Maura from Buffalo, New York.

Monday’s race had historic turnout. In fact, people couldn’t wait to hit the pavement in Hopkinton and make their way down to Boston. The winner of the professional men’s division was Benson Kipruto, with a time of two hours and nine minutes, just 6 minutes shy of beating the all time record.