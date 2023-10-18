CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is seeing a record number of deadly car crashes involving teenage drivers.

According to AAA, the year 2022 was the highest amount of teenage deaths in car crashes within the last decade. Data shows in 2022, 49 drivers killed in car crashes were between the ages of 16 and 19. Massachusetts hasn’t seen more than 40 teenager deaths annually since 2008, when there were 56 teens killed in crashes.

Also in 2022, there were 16,709 crashes involving a teenage driver in Massachusetts. The top five reasons for those crashes were:

Driver inattention or distraction (2,590 crashes)

Failure to yield right-of-way (1,651 crashes)

Following too closely (1,457 crashes)

Speeding (932 crashes)

Failure to keep in proper lane / running off road (617 crashes)

“Teen driver crashes affect everybody on the road,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Spokesperson. “Parents and caregivers play a critical role in making sure young drivers learn in a safe environment.”

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about safe driving, including wearing a seatbelt, limiting the amount of passengers inside a vehicle and laying down some ground rules with your teenager.