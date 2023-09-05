WESTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager has died after attempting to swim across a quarry in Westford.

Police say that the 18-year-old jumped into the quarry around 5:00 p.m. on Monday and did not resurface. Divers from Lowell found his body in about 40 feet of water just before 5:30 p.m.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. Back in 2018, a 16-year-old also drowned after jumping into the same quarry.

The Police said they have struggled to prevent people from sneaking onto the property after it was featured in the 2013 Adam Sandler movie “Grown Ups 2.”