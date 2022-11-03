SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amidst a growing threat to faith-based institutions across the nation, funding has been announced here in the commonwealth to help protect these organizations.
The Baker-Polito Administration announcing grants totaling more than $4.1 million to help improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks against faith-based organizations. Several non-profit faith-based institutions here in Western Massachusetts have been awarded funding from the state, including Temple Beth El of Springfield.
“Protecting our Commonwealth means protecting the organizations that are the pillars of our communities. We are committed to ensuring that these nonprofits and houses of worship are protected and that everyone can feel safe when they gather and worship,” said Governor Charlie Baker.
“Faith-based organizations provide important opportunities for people to worship, gather and connect with their faith and their community,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Protecting these institutions from threats ensures that residents of every creed have a safe, dedicated space to engage in the life of their community.”
The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
The following Massachusetts nonprofits and faith-based organizations will receive grants:
Bais Yaakov Boston, Brighton – $150,000
Beth El Temple Center, Belmont – $83,600
Brandeis University, Waltham – $147,000
Chabad of Brandeis, Waltham – $150,000
Chabad on Campus Worcester – $150,000
Chabad House of Greater Boston, Boston – $150,000
Congregation B’Nai Shalom, Westborough – $75,000
Congregation Mikvah Association of Worcester – $150,000
Congregation Shalom, Inc., North Chelmsford – $20,610
Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover – $150,000
Congregation Tifereth Israel, Winthrop – $56,932
Congregation Tifereth Israel Sons of Jacob Lubavitz, Inc., Worcester – $150,000
Friends of Franklin County Fairground, Greenfield – $50,000
Grace Chapel, Foxboro – $104,842
Grace Chapel, Lexington – $150,000
Grace Chapel, Wilmington – $109,126
Hancock United Church of Christ, Lexington – $150,000
Hillel House at Umass Amherst, Amherst – $150,000
Holbrook Jewish Community Center, Holbrook – $53,970
Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston, Newton – $88,500
Jewish Community of Amherst – $21,300
Kollel of Greater Boston, Brighton – $150,000
Maimonides School of Brookline – $150,000
New Life Church, Leominster – $18,050
North Shore Chabad Lubavitch, Swampscott – $150,000
Shaloh School Oholei Torah, Brighton – $150,000
Temple Beth Am, Framingham – $150,000
Temple Beth David of the South Shore, Canton – $12,087
Temple Beth El of Springfield – $149,871
Temple Beth Sholom, Framingham – $45,922
Temple Emanuel of Newton – $150,000
Temple Emunah, Lexington – $106,200
Temple Shalom of Newton – $30,650
Temple Shir Tikva, Wayland – $103,900
The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Haverhill – $125,000
The Chabad Center of Natick – $150,000
Young Israel of Sharon – $150,000