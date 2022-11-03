SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amidst a growing threat to faith-based institutions across the nation, funding has been announced here in the commonwealth to help protect these organizations.

The Baker-Polito Administration announcing grants totaling more than $4.1 million to help improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks against faith-based organizations. Several non-profit faith-based institutions here in Western Massachusetts have been awarded funding from the state, including Temple Beth El of Springfield.

“Protecting our Commonwealth means protecting the organizations that are the pillars of our communities. We are committed to ensuring that these nonprofits and houses of worship are protected and that everyone can feel safe when they gather and worship,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Faith-based organizations provide important opportunities for people to worship, gather and connect with their faith and their community,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Protecting these institutions from threats ensures that residents of every creed have a safe, dedicated space to engage in the life of their community.”

The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

The following Massachusetts nonprofits and faith-based organizations will receive grants:

Bais Yaakov Boston, Brighton – $150,000

Beth El Temple Center, Belmont – $83,600

Brandeis University, Waltham – $147,000

Chabad of Brandeis, Waltham – $150,000

Chabad on Campus Worcester – $150,000

Chabad House of Greater Boston, Boston – $150,000

Congregation B’Nai Shalom, Westborough – $75,000

Congregation Mikvah Association of Worcester – $150,000

Congregation Shalom, Inc., North Chelmsford – $20,610

Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover – $150,000

Congregation Tifereth Israel, Winthrop – $56,932

Congregation Tifereth Israel Sons of Jacob Lubavitz, Inc., Worcester – $150,000

Friends of Franklin County Fairground, Greenfield – $50,000

Grace Chapel, Foxboro – $104,842

Grace Chapel, Lexington – $150,000

Grace Chapel, Wilmington – $109,126

Hancock United Church of Christ, Lexington – $150,000

Hillel House at Umass Amherst, Amherst – $150,000

Holbrook Jewish Community Center, Holbrook – $53,970

Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston, Newton – $88,500

Jewish Community of Amherst – $21,300

Kollel of Greater Boston, Brighton – $150,000

Maimonides School of Brookline – $150,000

New Life Church, Leominster – $18,050

North Shore Chabad Lubavitch, Swampscott – $150,000

Shaloh School Oholei Torah, Brighton – $150,000

Temple Beth Am, Framingham – $150,000

Temple Beth David of the South Shore, Canton – $12,087

Temple Beth El of Springfield – $149,871

Temple Beth Sholom, Framingham – $45,922

Temple Emanuel of Newton – $150,000

Temple Emunah, Lexington – $106,200

Temple Shalom of Newton – $30,650

Temple Shir Tikva, Wayland – $103,900

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Haverhill – $125,000

The Chabad Center of Natick – $150,000

Young Israel of Sharon – $150,000