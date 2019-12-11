Temporary ban on vaping products sales expected to end Wednesday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has announced the temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products is expected to end Wednesday.

Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts

According to a news release sent to 22News, signed legislation has placed new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarette and nicotine vaping products and flavored tobacco products. The new regulations are scheduled to be presented on Wednesday.

“In light of the growing health crisis associated with e-cigarettes and vaping, our administration implemented a temporary ban on the sale of e-cigarette and vaping products to provide time for legislative and regulatory bodies to better understand what’s making people sick and act to protect the health of Massachusetts residents.” Governor Charlie Baker