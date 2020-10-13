Tenants, landlords to receive help under Governor Baker’s new initiative

(WWLP) – Government help is coming for tenants and landlords struggling to keep up during the pandemic.

Governor Baker announced the new Eviction Diversion Initiative Monday which promises $171 million in rental assistance and rapid re-housing.

The goal of the initative is to keep renters safely in their homes and to support landlords with their ongoing expenses during the current economic downturn.

Among those receiving portions of the funds are the residential assistance for families in the transition program, rehousing initiatives, legal representation organizations, and career centers.

The new program comes with the state moratorium on evictions expiring Friday. At that time, the national moratorium on evictions set by the CDC will kick in. This prevents evictions for non-payment for tenants who submit a written declaration to their landlord.

Applications for all of these services will also be streamlined.