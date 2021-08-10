Test rate climbing as mask mandates make comeback

BOSTON (SHNSs) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask guidance based on local transmission levels now recommends people wear face-coverings indoors in all but one Massachusetts county, and from UMass Amherst to Belmont, mask requirements are once again going into place.

The CDC advises vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike to wear masks in counties where it deems the COVID-19 spread to be “high” or “substantial.” As of Monday afternoon, transmission was high in Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Hampden, Nantucket and Suffolk counties, and substantial in Worcester, Plymouth, Norfolk, Middlesex, Franklin, Essex and Barnstable counties. Only Hampshire county landed at the lower “moderate” transmission level.

Under state guidance, vaccinated people are encouraged to mask up in public if they or someone they live with are at higher risk for COVID-19, including those with unvaccinated adults in their households. Baker administration health and education officials “strongly” recommend masks at school for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

As the back-to-school season inches closer, several school districts, Salem among them, are imposing their own mask mandates.

The chairs of the Public Health Committee — which on Monday received a bill that would require universal masking for students and staff in all K-12 schools and child care programs — are calling for stronger mask mandates, vaccine requirements and testing in schools.- Katie Lannan