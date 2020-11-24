“Testing desert” on Cape fueling frustration

BOSTON (SHNS) – Cape Cod, like the rest of the Massachusetts, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infection rates, but unlike many other hard hit parts of the state, leaders in the summer coastal playground say the region is a dry spot for coronavirus testing, inhibiting their ability to fight the spread of the virus.

“Cape Cod is effectively a testing desert,” said Sen. Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat and member of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force.

Cyr and other Barnstable County officials held a conference call Tuesday morning to update the public on where the region, with one of the oldest year-round populations in the state, stands with respect to the virus days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which is already giving health officials heartburn.

Cyr described an “alarming” uptick of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, and Barnstable County public health officials said the lack of low-barrier testing on Cape Cod is inhibiting their ability to isolate outbreaks and target their intervention efforts. Health officials said communities of color and immigrant populations have been particularly exposed in the newest wave.

“Not having that everyday testing, that free testing has just really provided a roadblock and it makes it difficult with trying to get these things under control,” said Sean O’Brien, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment.

O’Brien said the county is looking at locations in the upper Cape, mid-Cape and outer Cape to use $550,000 in newly released state money to set up additional testing sites, but has been frustrated by the lag time in getting those funds allocated for the region.

“When you watch the news in the morning and you see a Mass. Department of Public Health ad that tells people to wear their mask, to socially distance and, ‘Get tested, it’s free,’ and know that’s not available down here it is really, really hard as public health officials,” O’Brien said.

Cyr said the state just signed a contract last week with the county to release the first $300,000 for testing secured by Rep. Dylan Fernandes for the upper Cape in a July COVID-10 budget bill. He said he saw an email Tuesday morning about making available the remaining $250,000 earmarked by Sen. Su Moran in that same budget.

“That’s unacceptable,” Cyr said.

Massachusetts currently has free testing sites in 18 hotspot communities that are open to any resident of the state, regardless of whether they show symptoms of the virus. The closest one to Cape Cod, however, is in New Bedford, which is a 47-mile drive from Hyannis.

Cyr said residents currently looking to get tested on the Cape either mostly need medical authorization, or can go through Whole Health Pharmacy in Hyannis, which has limited hours. Cyr said Whole Health Pharmacy requires health insurance, but the state’s website says the Hyannis sites offers free testing for anyone regardless of insurance.

Other options on the Cape, near the harder hit Hyannis area, include CVS pharmacies that don’t all require referrals from a doctor, but do require appointments and possibly proof of residence and insurance.

“Help is needed and this is that cry for help,” O’Brien said.

Cyr said the request for a “Stop the Spread” site on the Cape has been made “repeatedly” to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Data published weekly by the Department of Public Health shows that the 14,171 tests performed in Barnstable County between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14 is lower than every other county in the state, with the exception of Franklin County in western Massachusetts and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

An email to the administration’s COVID-19 Command Center on Tuesday about testing on Cape Cod was not returned.

The pleading for more testing came after public health officials recorded 274 new cases in the last five days on the Cape, including 138 new cases on Saturday, which nearly doubled the previous single day record in the county. The Saturday spike, in part, had to do with a large dump of previously unreported data as Cape Cod Health transitioned to a new system.

There are 18 people hospitalized on Cape Cod with COVID-19, and just one person in the intensive care unit. But in the past two weeks cases have jumped from fewer than eight per 100,000 people to about 25. The town of Barnstable is in the highest risk “red” category, with a positive test rate of 5.41 percent.

“That is a tripling and is something we are very very worried about,” Cyr said.

Cyr said that despite his family being local they will not be gathering Thursday, and he said if families do gather they should take precautions, including wearing masks when not eating while watching football or a parade.

“We do not think that you should travel and we think you should mark and celebrate the holiday with whom you live or hold virtual gatherings,” Cyr said.

Though informal social gatherings in homes have led to some of the new cases on the Cape, officials said the prevalence of community spread means that many people testing positive have had multiple exposures, making it difficult to pinpoint how the virus was contracted.

“Broadly we’re seeing community spread and that makes it more difficult to recommend or urge people to take certain precautions,” Cyr said.

Vaira Harik, deputy director of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services, said she is monitoring COVID-19 in the schools, where the county in the past two weeks has had 10 cases among students, including seven in Barnstable, two in Dennis-Yarmouth and one at the Sturgis Public Charter School, and one staff person.

“These are well controlled numbers but they are headed in the wrong direction,” she said.

Harik said she’s not worried that the lack of testing resources for the region will spill over into the state’s strategy for vaccine distribution when one becomes available.