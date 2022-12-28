Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!

Guy Fieri is the host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and has visited dozens of restaurants in Massachusetts. It is estimated Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants on his show over 40 seasons!

Mashed, which is described as a multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, went across the map and compiled a list of their favorite food destinations Fieri visited for his show.

For Massachusetts, of course the best restaurant had to serve seafood. Yankee Lobster in Boston was ranked the top destination! Located on 300 Northern Ave, this restaurant has a rich history in the Boston Harbor.

In the 20’s and 30’s the Zanti family would fish for lobsters, crab and fish in the harbor. After WWII they realized the family’s future was in lobster. In 1950, they opened their first whole-sale operation called “Commercial Lobster”

On Fieri’s trip to the restaurant, he tried the cod cakes and the lobster mac and cheese.

According to Mashed, Valencia Luncheria in Norwalk is Fieri’s best restaurant in Connecticut and The Italian Corner in Providence for Rhode Island. To view the full list of the best restaurants that Fieri has visited across the country, click here.