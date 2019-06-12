The dangers of driving with an unsecured load

(WWLP) – The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is reminding drivers to secure items on their roofs and in their truck beds.

They said at 55 miles an hour, an item weighing as little as 20 pounds can hit the car behind you with an impact of half a ton.

Even if you are tying items down, drivers need to make sure they’re using the right type of straps and strength, to fully secure their items.

One driver said he saw a plastic barrel fly off a car on the mass pike just last week.

“A drum came out of the back of the truck,” said Bob Brechlin, Guilford, CT. “It was kind of scary at the moment because I saw it come out. I had to swerve left and right to get by it without hitting the car. If you hadn’t been paying attention you would have driven right into it.”

If you are caught driving around with improperly secured items, you could face a $200 fine.