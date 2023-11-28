BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the anniversary of the deadliest nightclub fire in history, which occurred right here in Massachusetts.

On November 28, 1942, more than 490 people were killed in a fire at the Cocoanut Grove on Piedmont Street in Boston. The Cocoanut Grove was a restaurant/club that was very popular in the 20s, became less popular in the 30s due to the prohibition of alcohol, but became popular again during the early years of World War II.

According to the Boston Fire Historical Society, the Cocoanut Grove was a single-story building, where the first floor was a restaurant with a ballroom floor and the basement contained a bar called the Melody Lounge. During the warmer months, the roof in the dining room was retractable to let guests dine under the moon and stars. The main entrance to the building was a revolving door facing Piedmont Street.

It was a busy night for the Grove on Saturday night, November 28, 1942. Boston College and Holy Cross College competed against each other in a football game at Fenway Park. Famous Hollywood cowboy actor Buck Jones attended the game with then-Boston Mayor Maurice Tobin and had plans to dine at the Grove that night.

Around 10:15 p.m. a busboy was asked to fix a light bulb on the top of an artificial tree in the basement that was believed to have been unscrewed by a patron who wanted a more intimate setting for his date. The busboy lit a match to see the light bulb socket as he replaced the bulb.

Moments later, guests said they could see flames coming from the palm tree. The decoration had changed colors but no flames were visible. The palm tree then burst into flames as bartenders tried to put it out with water and seltzer. Unsuccessfully able to put out the fire, guests then began storming to the only public exit in the basement, a four-foot wide set of stairs to the first floor.

As the fire grew larger, patrons were unable to open the emergency exit door at the top of the stairwell. The fire then moved to the first floor. In a fit of panic, all of the patrons attempted to exit the building but the large amount of people trying to go through the revolving front door caused a jam. People outside of the club could only watch as the patrons were crushed by the large crowd of people trying to evacuate the building.

The Boston Fire Department was in the area for a car fire on Stuart Street when they saw the smoke coming from the Cocoanut Grove. The fire was quickly pushed to a fifth alarm, and members of the Navy, Army, Coast Guard and National Guard were called in to help evacuate as many people as possible from the building. It is believed more than 1,000 people were inside the building at the time of the fire.

It is believed that more than 300 people were taken to the hospital that night in connection with the fire. Twelve days prior to the fire, the owner of the Grove, Barney Welansky, suffered a heart attack and was still recovering in the same hospital that those injured were taken to.

The final death count of the fire was later determined to be 492 people along with 166 injured. Buck Jones was one of the victims of the fire.

The cause of the fire was never truly determined. While many believed the busboy lighting the match may have cause it, some others speculated the fire was electrical. Ten people were eventually indicted by a Grand Jury in connection to the fire, but only the owner of the Cocoanut Grove, Barney Welansky, was later convicted of one count of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison but was pardoned by Mayor Maurice Tobin three and a half years into his sentencing due to an advanced cancer condition. He died several months after he was released from prison.

The Cocoanut Grove fire changed building codes for all buildings across the country. Revolving doors were no longer allowed unless two opening doors were installed beside them. Exit doors must now be clearly marked and unlocked from inside.

On Sunday, the city of Boston announced a memorial will be built in Statler Park to honor the victims of the fire. The design will be a replica of the nightclub’s entrance and is expected to be installed by next September.