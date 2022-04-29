NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Extinction Rebellion of Western Mass held a vigil in memory of Wynn Bruce Friday evening.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Extinction Rebellion of Western Massachusetts, Wynn Bruce was a climate activist and Shambhala Buddhist who self-immolated in front of the United States Supreme Court on Earth Day 2022 to protest the government’s inaction on the Climate Emergency.

On Friday, activists in Boston silently marched with roses and illuminated light boxes, which were inscribed with messages calling for climate action. The march was led by the Red Rebellion Brigade, a silent and slow-moving environmental performance group enveloped in red garb and white makeup.

When the event participants reached the federal courthouse, they broke out into small circles to discuss the lengths Bruce went to in order to get attention to the climate and ecological crisis.

“We have an obligation, to tell the truth about why Wynn Bruce self-immolated on Earth Day. Bruce’s act has received minimal and misleading media attention. This was not an act of insanity. This was an act out of desperation for action on the climate and ecological emergency and was fueled by compassion for all life on this planet. If we don’t tell the truth about Wynn Bruce, then he died for nothing. The desperation will only subside when the governments of the world finally take action and avert climate breakdown,” said Alex Chambers, organizer, and spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Boston.

The vigil for Bruce in western Massachusetts was held outside of the Northampton District Court.