The Game’s on 12: Patriots seek 6th straight season sweep of Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Dec. 27, 2015, the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots 26-20 in overtime on a touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Eric Decker.
That was the last time the Jets earned a win against their division rivals.
The 2-4 Patriots will look to keep the streak alive and complete a sixth straight season sweep as they host the 1-4 Jets Sunday afternoon.
They’re also still seeking their first home win of the season as they come off a tough overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots are 0-4 at home for the first time since 1993.
The Jets had a bye last week.
In their last matchup back in Week 2, QB Zach Wilson threw four interceptions and was sacked four times as New England ran away with a 25-6 victory.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:
Notes
- Bill Belichick has never lost to a rookie quarterback at Gillette Stadium
- LB Dont’a Hightower returned to practice Thursday but was limited, while DT Davon Godchaux, CB Jonathan Jones and CB Shaun Wade were absent all week.
- DE Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 6.5 sacks through six games. His career high is 9.5 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.
- The Patriots haven’t had a player get 10 or more sacks since Mike Vrabel in 2007.
- QB Mac Jones has completed more than 70% of his passes in five of his first six NFL games, making him the only rookie quarterback ever to do so.
- If J.C. Jackson gets an interception, it’ll be his fourth straight game with a pick against the Jets.
- The last player to have at least one interception in four straight games against a single opponent was Ravens safety Eric Weddle against the Cleveland Browns in 2016-17.
Quotes
Mac Jones: “I can play much better than I’m playing. It just comes with reps and experience. I’m not here to compare with anybody. I just have to try to be the best player and teammate I can be. I think we’re moving in the right direction, so there’s a lot to be done, and there’s a lot of work to be put in.”
Matt Judon on Zach Wilson: “The progression of their quarterback, he’s finding out what he can and cannot do in football games … he’s progressing.”
Zach Wilson: “Everything is a stepping stone. We’re building something here that’s going to be special for a long time. When it’s going to be super special, we don’t know, but all we have to focus on is one step at a time, throwing those bricks down and getting better.”