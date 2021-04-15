The Great Getaway: COVID-19 guidelines to be mindful of when traveling to nearby states

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you’re planning a trip to Rhode Island or Maine, Massachusetts travelers will notice that quarantine guidelines vary depending on what state you visit.

“We are going to Sturbridge next week, my kids are just excited to have a pool to swim in,” said Benjamin Os from Chicopee.

Benjamin Os and his family like so many others throughout western Massachusetts have been cooped up for more than a year trying to live their best pandemic life but now they’re ready to venture out.

“We talked about going to the Bronx Zoo but we are still exploring the safety aspect of it,” Os has plenty of options.

In fact, many of the states closest to Massachusetts have similar COVID-19 travel rules and guidelines. For example, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are open to Massachusetts residents but that’s not the case for Vermont.

According to AAA if you’re planning a visit to the green mountain state, you’re required to quarantine for 14 days or a 7-day quarantine with a negative test result. But if you have proof of your second dose of the vaccine you’re exempt.

“I’ll probably do the local beaches, stay around, or do day trips. I wouldn’t do an entire week of vacation,” said David Smith from Holyoke.

New York is also open to Massachusetts residents but you’re required to complete the traveler health form.

The CDC does recommend that when people come home from vacation that they still practice social distancing, monitor symptoms of COVID-19, and avoid interaction with the public.