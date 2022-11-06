CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Daylight Saving Time over, we are back on standard time until we spring forward on Sunday, March 12.

Only 40% of countries on earth used Daylight Saving Time in 2022, 73 countries have abolished it, including Fiji and Samoa this year. The United States is wrestling with its practicality, as well.

Already, Hawaii and Arizona do not participate, and 30 states have introduced legislation to opt-out on their own. A number have also passed bills that would make the change immediately if the Feds make the move.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the U.S. Senate back in March, which would make daylight saving time permanent starting November next year, but it has stalled in the House. Supporters say shifting daylight later would reduce seasonal depression and allow more activities in the evening.

Opponents say we shouldn’t be sending children to school in the dark, and point out the safety benefits of later light, just make the morning commute hours more dangerous in the dark. The annual shift actually poses a host of safety concerns for drivers and pedestrians.

Year-round daylight saving time was adopted during World War Two and again in 1973, in a bid to reduce energy use, but it was repealed just a year later.