The Kraft family to donate 350,000 masks to Massachusetts organization at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WWLP) – On Tuesday the Kraft family, New England Patriots and New England Revolution will be working with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF), to support MMSF’s Coats4Vets initiative.

Coats4Vets is a program that helps bring coats and other warm weather items to veterans for the winter.

The Kraft family will also be donating 350,000 masks for people across Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Police Officers from each of the 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts have been invited to Gillette Stadium to pick up supplies to bring back to their communities.

The officers will each receive coats, hand sanitizer, snacks, and 1,000 masks to deliver to those in need in their communities.

Dan Kraft, President-International of the Kraft Group and Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation, will be at Gillette Stadium at 9:45 a.m. to help give out supplies.

The Kraft family, the Patriots and the Revolution also teamed up with MMSF in March to bring food packages to military families, veterans and veteran service organizations.

Volunteers will be at Gillette Stadium to help assist Coats4Vets.

For more information on the program, visit www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.