The Massachusetts Highway Safety Division warns about buzzed driving

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP)- An important reminder that driving after drinking even a small amount of alcohol can be dangerous.

The Massachusetts Highway Safety Division is reminding drivers to stay safe behind the wheel and that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.” Everyday, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. More than 10, 800 people died from drunk-driving accidents in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.