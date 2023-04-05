(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Legislature’s joint committee on election laws will hold a hearing on two constitutional amendment proposals on Thursday.

They aim to restore the voting rights of individuals who were incarcerated due to a felony.

The Democracy Behind Bars Coalition and the African American Coalition Committee will be in attendance.

The are focused on how Black Americans are disenfranchised, not only by higher rates in incarceration, but by the lifelong bans from voting following a felony conviction.