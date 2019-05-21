BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has begun debating its version of a proposed $42.7 billion state budget. Lawmakers were weighing hundreds of amendments Tuesday to the spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The budget unveiled by the Senate Ways and Means Committee earlier this month would increase state spending by about 3% over the current year, with no increase in taxes most residents pay.

The budget includes a proposed tax on pharmaceutical companies that sell opioid medications in Massachusetts, and a new excise tax on e-cigarettes and vaping supplies.

Activists used the start of the debate to push for more spending on education and nursing homes.

Senate leaders closed one of two public viewing areas and opened a room where the public could watch the debate on television.



