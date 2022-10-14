CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Saturday marks the start of the annual Medicare enrollment period, which is a good time to sign up if you are eligible or change your plan if it doesn’t suit your health needs.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program. People are eligible for Medicare at the age of 65, however, you may be eligible earlier if you have a disability or certain diseases like ALS or end-stage renal disease. Medicare can cover things like hospital stays and doctor visits. In order to choose the right plan, experts say to think about your health needs and make a list of your healthcare providers.

Eddie Walker, the Vice President of Medicare Product, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts stated, “The next thing you want to do is make a list of all your prescription drugs, and you want to make sure if you are exploring options, your medications are covered in a way that they are not too costly to you. and finally and probably the most important to a lot of folks is just understanding your budget and what you can afford.”

People can choose from Medicare or Medicare advantage. Medicare Advantage offers supplemental coverage, including things like vision, hearing, and dental. Prices on the plans vary and depend on your medical needs and overall health and wellness. The enrollment period ends December 7th.