After supply chain issues pushed used car prices up drastically in 2021 and 2022, they have finally begun to dip. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index—the most common measure for inflation—the price of used cars and trucks dropped a national average of 13.6% from February 2022 to February 2023.

Stacker used data from iSeeCars.com to identify the five most popular used cars sold in Massachusetts in 2022. Cars are ranked by market share, rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent; though some appear the same, the more precise percentages are not equal. The iSeeCars.com analysis included more than 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years, from 2017 to 2021.

#5. Honda Civic

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.4%

#4. Ford F-150

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.5%

#3. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.5%

#2. Honda CR-V

– Share of statewide used car sales: 3.0%

#1. Toyota RAV4

– Share of statewide used car sales: 3.4%