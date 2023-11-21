FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium is hosting The Rolling Stones as part of their ‘24 Hackney Diamonds tour.

The Stones’ show at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for Thursday, May 30th, tickets go on sale on December 1st. They celebrated the release of their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds” their first album of original material in 18 years, at a Manhattan club gig last month. The album’s lead single “Angry” received a Grammy nomination.

Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones will be playing in 16 major cities including Boston, Houston, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Rutherford, Orlando, Cleveland, Santa Clara, Glendale, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Also performing next year at Gillette Stadium are Kenny Chesney, Zach Bryan, and Metallica.