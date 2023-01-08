CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Carbon Monoxide detectors are a must-have safety feature for your home, especially in the winter.

Carbon Monoxide gas is produced by appliances or equipment burning fuel meant for heating your home or cooking your food. It’s odorless, colorless and poisonous. Strong enough to leave you unconscious in minutes. The most common sources of accidental, non-fire carbon monoxide poisoning are generators and faulty or improperly used appliances like furnaces, stoves, water heaters or fire places.



Thankfully, carbon monoxide detectors are an easy install in any home. They’re available at any hardware store. If you’re putting them in for the first time install one on each level of your home, not including basements or attics and outside each sleeping area.

The severity of carbon monoxide poisoning entirely depends on the level and duration of exposure. It’s possible a tiny leak in your heating system could be causing flu-like symptoms…

The best defense is regular maintenance of your heating equipment and making sure you have those detectors.