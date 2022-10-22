WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are set to kick off their cross-state campaign Saturday.

The “Take Freedom Back Tour” across Massachusetts kicks off in Worcester on Saturday, then at 10:45 a.m., it will make a stop at the Daggett Drive West Springfield shopping Area. If you miss them there, you can catch them at the Hampshire county superior court at 12:00 p.m.

The tour continues throughout parts of central and eastern Massachusetts on Sunday and finishes on Tuesday at Boston’s Faneuil hall at a rally hosted by Jeff Kuhner.

Diehl and Allen invited all other Republican statewide candidates to join the tour. Diehl quoted, “We are here to unite people in the name of freedom.”