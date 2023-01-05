DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Lottery is launching a new roulette-style monitor game beginning Thursday, January 19, 2023.

“Wheel of Luck” tickets will be available at all Lottery retail locations. Games will be displayed on monitors alongside Keno at participating retailers. Retail locations without monitors will offer Wheel of Luck To Go, which gives customers the opportunity to buy their tickets at a retail location and then watch the games on the Mass Lottery’s app or website after a drawing takes place. The game will start approximately every four minutes, alternating with Keno games that are shown on a separate monitor.

The new game will replace All or Nothing, which ended its six-and-a-half year run in the marketplace on January 4. Players have one year from the date of a drawing to claim prizes won in this game.

There are three ways to play Wheel of Luck. Players can choose a number or numbers between 1 and 36, select red or black, or select odd or even. They will also have the option of playing two or all three of these options on the same bet slip. There is no Quic Pic option.

In each Wheel of Luck drawing, an animated roulette-style wheel will spin, and the ball will land on a randomly generated number from 1 to 36 that is within either a red or black space. Spins will be displayed on monitor screens at participating retailers and will be available for viewing on the Lottery’s app and website.

Players can wager $1, $2 or $5 on a number to win $25, $50 or $125, respectively. The odds of selecting the winning number in a game are 1 in 36. Players can wager $2, $4 or $10 each on red/black and odd/even to win $3, $6 or $15, respectively. The odds of winning red/black and odd/even wagers are both 1 in 2.