The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts hosts 3rd annual “Career Conversations”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Mentoring Month and young women from across western Massachusetts had the opportunity to get a head-start on potential career goals.

The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts hosted its 3rd annual “Career Conversations.” More than 30 adult women experts in a variety of fields including business, healthcare, and STEM, spoke to emerging female leaders about their career aspirations.

Career Conversations organizer Donna Haghighat told 22News, “86% of the students in high school right now are going to be working in careers that haven’t been invented yet, so we encourage them to be open and really listen to the journeys of the women who have come to share all the things that they’ve done in their time.”

The Young Women’s Initiative is a national project aimed at creating sustainable prosperity for young women, especially those in minorities or with disabilities.