There’s still time to register for VaxMillions before first drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The first drawing for the VaxMillions Giveaway is just around the corner on July 26.

Through a partnership between the Baker Administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery, five lucky and vaccinated residents will have the chance to win $1 million. The funding for the lottery comes from the American Rescue Plan.

22News spoke with Jocelyn Soto of Westfield, who thinks the VaxMillions provided a great incentive to get people vaccinated.

“I actually got vaccinated because of the VaxMillions,” Soto said.

Soto contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, and so she was hesitant to get vaccinated. The announcement of the giveaway was the push she needed to schedule her shot.

“I didn’t want to feel worse having the vaccine, but honestly the side effects weren’t really bad, I was a little tired. I’m happy that I got vaccinated,” Soto said.

The million-dollar prizes are for those 18 and older, but there is a separate giveaway for those vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 17. They have five chances to win up to $300,000 in college scholarships.

22News spoke with Rebecca Mularski from Holyoke, who got vaccinated before knowing about the incentives.

“I did that as soon as I could,” she said.

And just now realizing that shot in the arm a few months ago could really pay off.

“Alright then, I guess I should consider doing that sometime this evening,” Mularski said.

Vaccinated residents have until Thursday, July 22 to register for the first drawing which will be held on July 26. The winner of the first drawing will be announced on July 29.