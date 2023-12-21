SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Guy Fieri has traveled to hundreds of restaurants across the country over the years through his series Diners, Drive-In & Dives. He has spent a good amount of time in Massachusetts as well, visiting more than 30 restaurants!
There seems to be a trend when Guy Fieri is traveling to Massachusetts, seafood. Massachusetts is known as one of the largest spots to go to for fish, clams and of course lobster. Of all the places Guy Fieri has visited in Massachusetts, more than one-third of them are known for their seafood.
Other restaurants Fieri has visited include Italian food, Mexican food, Greek food, small diners, and even a publick house. While most of these restaurants are in the Boston area, Fieri has also made a stop at a diner not too far away from western Massachusetts, in Worcester County.
Here’s a look at all the restaurants Guy Fieri has visited in Massachusetts:
- The Little Depot Diner – 1 Railroad Avenue in Peabody
- Mike’s City Diner – 1714 Washington Street in Boston
- Sam Lagrassa’s – 44 Province Street in Boston
- Rino’s Place – 258 Saratoga Street in Boston
- Boston Burger Company – 1100 Boylston Street in Boston
- Yankee Lobster Company Restaurant – 300 Northern Avenue in Boston
- Blunch – 59 E Springfield Street in Boston
- Deep Ellum – 477 Cambridge Street in Boston
- Lone Star Taco Bar – 479 Cambridge Street in Boston
- Saus – 33 Union Street in Boston
- Cafe Polonia – 611 Dorchester Avenue in Boston
- Casa Razdora – 115 Water Street in Boston
- Dirty Water Dough – 222 Newbury Street in Boston
- Pauli’s – 65 Salem Street in Boston
- Angela’s Cafe – 131 Lexington Street in East Boston
- Italian Express Pizzeria – 336 Sumner Street in East Boston
- Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille – 16 S Main Street in Attleboro
- Kelly’s Diner – 674 Broadway in Somerville
- Trina’s Starlite Lounge – 3 Beacon Street in Somerville
- Mr. Bartley’s Gourmet Burgers – 1246 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge
- Greek Corner Restaurant – 2366 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge
- Tupelo – 1193 Cambridge Street in Cambridge
- Veggie Galaxy – 450 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge
- Bagelsaurus – 1796 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge
- Highland Fried – 1271 Cambridge Street in Cambridge
- JT Farnham’s Seafood & Grill – 88 Eastern Avenue in South Essex
- The Lobster Shanty – 25 Front Street in Salem
- Cutty’s – 284 Washington Street in Brookline
- Patti’s Pierogis – 1019 South Main Street in Fall River
- Charlie’s Diner – 5 Meadow Street in Spencer
- Blue Eyed Crab – 170 Water Street in Plymouth
- Driftwood Publick House – 39 Court Street in Plymouth
- Shuckers – 91 Water Street in Woods Hole
- Dana’s Kitchen – 881 Palmer Avenue in Falmouth
- Pickle Jar Kitchen – 170 Main Street in Falmouth
- Parkside Market – 281 Main Street in Falmouth
- In A Pickle – 265 Moody Street in Waltham
