More than 30 restaurants in Massachusetts have been featured in Diners, Drive-ins & Dives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Guy Fieri has traveled to hundreds of restaurants across the country over the years through his series Diners, Drive-In & Dives. He has spent a good amount of time in Massachusetts as well, visiting more than 30 restaurants!

There seems to be a trend when Guy Fieri is traveling to Massachusetts, seafood. Massachusetts is known as one of the largest spots to go to for fish, clams and of course lobster. Of all the places Guy Fieri has visited in Massachusetts, more than one-third of them are known for their seafood.

Other restaurants Fieri has visited include Italian food, Mexican food, Greek food, small diners, and even a publick house. While most of these restaurants are in the Boston area, Fieri has also made a stop at a diner not too far away from western Massachusetts, in Worcester County.

Here’s a look at all the restaurants Guy Fieri has visited in Massachusetts:

The Little Depot Diner – 1 Railroad Avenue in Peabody

Mike’s City Diner – 1714 Washington Street in Boston

Sam Lagrassa’s – 44 Province Street in Boston

Rino’s Place – 258 Saratoga Street in Boston

Boston Burger Company – 1100 Boylston Street in Boston

Yankee Lobster Company Restaurant – 300 Northern Avenue in Boston

Blunch – 59 E Springfield Street in Boston

Deep Ellum – 477 Cambridge Street in Boston

Lone Star Taco Bar – 479 Cambridge Street in Boston

Saus – 33 Union Street in Boston

Cafe Polonia – 611 Dorchester Avenue in Boston

Casa Razdora – 115 Water Street in Boston

Dirty Water Dough – 222 Newbury Street in Boston

Pauli’s – 65 Salem Street in Boston

Angela’s Cafe – 131 Lexington Street in East Boston

Italian Express Pizzeria – 336 Sumner Street in East Boston

Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille – 16 S Main Street in Attleboro

Kelly’s Diner – 674 Broadway in Somerville

Trina’s Starlite Lounge – 3 Beacon Street in Somerville

Mr. Bartley’s Gourmet Burgers – 1246 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge

Greek Corner Restaurant – 2366 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge

Tupelo – 1193 Cambridge Street in Cambridge

Veggie Galaxy – 450 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge

Bagelsaurus – 1796 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge

Highland Fried – 1271 Cambridge Street in Cambridge

JT Farnham’s Seafood & Grill – 88 Eastern Avenue in South Essex

The Lobster Shanty – 25 Front Street in Salem

Cutty’s – 284 Washington Street in Brookline

Patti’s Pierogis – 1019 South Main Street in Fall River

Charlie’s Diner – 5 Meadow Street in Spencer

Blue Eyed Crab – 170 Water Street in Plymouth

Driftwood Publick House – 39 Court Street in Plymouth

Shuckers – 91 Water Street in Woods Hole

Dana’s Kitchen – 881 Palmer Avenue in Falmouth

Pickle Jar Kitchen – 170 Main Street in Falmouth

Parkside Market – 281 Main Street in Falmouth

In A Pickle – 265 Moody Street in Waltham