AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the many benefits of living in Massachusetts is the rich history that dates back to the day Pilgrims landed in Plymouth! Because Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the country, we are also home to some of the oldest restaurants.

According to BestThingsMA.com, there are at least eight restaurants, four restaurants in western Massachusetts, that can track their history to the 1700s and 1800s.

The Federal in Agawam

The Federal was built in 1862 at 135 Cooper Street in Agawam and became home to the Federal Hill Club in 1936. The establishment has been owned by the Moretti family for over 50 years.

You can order Italian and French-inspired meals such as red beet risotto, burnt tangerine glazed cod, and white-chocolate panna cotta.

The Tunnel Bar in Northampton

This cocktail lounge is located in Northampton’s Union Station and was built in 1897. The tunnel was once used to board trains at the station but has been redesigned into a bar that serves award-winning martinis.

The Stage Coach Tavern at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield

For more than 200 years, the Stage Coach Tavern has been a place for friends, families and lovers to come together for a meal.

Race Brook Lodge is located near Mount Race and has a wonderful view along with hiking trails that lead to the Appalachian Trail.

Historic Tap Room at The Publick House in Sturbridge

The Publick House is often used as a wedding venue or a fun school trip but also is home to the Historic Tap Room. The inn was built back in 1771 and has been a part of the nation’s history, serving as a training ground during the American Revolution and even a visit by George Washington.

Every day at the Historic Tap Room is Thanksgiving! They serve a traditional turkey dinner and Yankee pot roast but you can also purchase prepared meals and desserts.

Union Oyster House in Boston

Located on The Freedom Trail in Boston, this restaurant is known as one of the oldest restaurants in America. The building dates before the Revolutionary War and started serving food in 1826.

You’ll find a selection of seafood along with steak and chops on their menu.

Rye Tavern in Plymouth

Dating back to 1792, the tavern was maintained as an inn and a popular meeting place for many. The place looks the same as it did in the 1800s and welcomes guests in with a warm fire.

The restaurant’s website quotes President John Adams who visited the inn in 1794, “I stopped one night at a tavern about forty miles from Boston, and as I was cold and wet, I sat down at a good fire in the bar room to dry my great-coat and saddle bags, till a fire could be made up in my chamber. There presently come in, one after another, half a dozen, or half a score of substantial yeomen of the neighborhood, who, sitting down to the fire after lighting their pipes, began a lively conversation on politics. As I believed I was unknown to all of them, I sat in total silence to hear them.”

The Warren Tavern in Charlestown

One of the oldest taverns in Massachusetts, Warren Tavern was built in 1780 and was one of the first buildings raised following the British attack in Charlestown. Historic figures such as George Washington and Paul Revere visited, and Washington’s funeral speech was also given there.

Today it stands as a pub that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with Shepherd’s Pie and lobster mac and cheese as favorites to some guests.

The Red Inn in Provincetown

At the very tip of Cape Cod lies The Red Inn. Built in 1805 on the harbor, this location has welcomed many big guests such as President Theodore Roosevelt. Guests can enjoy the view of the harbor and lighthouses on Long Point.