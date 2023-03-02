SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the last three years, more than 2.3 million vehicles have been stolen across the United States. However, the good news for residents in Massachusetts is that car thefts in the Commonwealth have been on the decline.

According to a recent report from QuoteWizard.com, Colorado and South Dakota have seen the most dramatic increase in car thefts since 2011. Car thefts rose 144 percent in Colorado and 125 percent in South Dakota. In New England, Connecticut has seen the highest increase with 25 percent.

Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have all seen a decrease in car thefts in the last ten years. Vermont saw the biggest decrease in car thefts since 2011 with -50 percent, followed by Massachusetts at -39 percent, Rhode Island at -37 percent, and Maine at -21 percent.

The report also found that the most common vehicle stolen in the United States is a Ford pick-up truck, which is the number one vehicle stolen in 16 states, followed by Chevrolet pick-up trucks in 15 states and Honda Accords in nine states.

The most common vehicles report stolen in Massachusetts are Honda Accords, Honda Civics, and Toyota Camrys.

If you discover that your vehicle has been stolen, Quote Wizard suggests you contact your local police department first with any information about your car then file a claim with your car insurer as well as report it to the RMV. If you had any personal belongings in the vehicle you should also report that to your home or renters insurance and report any stolen credit cards.

If your vehicle is found, your car insurance company may want to inspect it to see if there is any damage. Most insurance providers wait 30 days for the return of your vehicle before considering it a total loss.