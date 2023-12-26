CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking a look back at the year of 2023, what dog names were voted the best?

Just as choosing a name for a child, choosing a name for your pet is an important decision. The name will be used for the rest of your pet’s life. Bella and Luna were the top names pet owners chose for their pups in Massachusetts this year, a recent survey found.

It seems that traditional and human names are the trend among pet owners in the state. Other top names in the list that also had a human ring to them, were Charlie, Max, and Bailey. See if your canine companion’s name made the list below.

50 most popular dog names in Massachusetts

59. Murphy

49. Koda

48. Moose

47. Mia

46. Gus

45. Lucky

44. Ellie

43. Gracie

42. Harley

41. Jax

40. Winston

39. Duke

38. Ruby

37. Oliver

36. Bentley

35. Louie

34. Sophie

33. Maggie

32. Zoey

31. Finn

30. Nala

28. Chloe (tie)

28. Toby (tie)

27. Bear

26. Rosie

25. Leo

24. Lily

23. Ollie

22. Riley

21. Molly

20. Stella

19. Jack

18. Sadie

17. Penny

16. Brady

15. Tucker

14. Rocky

13. Coco

12. Teddy

11. Milo

10. Buddy

9. Daisy

8. Lola

7. Lucy

6. Cooper

5. Bailey

4. Max

3. Charlie

2. Luna

1. Bella

According to a survey published by USA Today, Labrador Retrievers were the most popular breed of dog in Massachusetts.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.