CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking a look back at the year of 2023, what dog names were voted the best?
Just as choosing a name for a child, choosing a name for your pet is an important decision. The name will be used for the rest of your pet’s life. Bella and Luna were the top names pet owners chose for their pups in Massachusetts this year, a recent survey found.
It seems that traditional and human names are the trend among pet owners in the state. Other top names in the list that also had a human ring to them, were Charlie, Max, and Bailey. See if your canine companion’s name made the list below.
50 most popular dog names in Massachusetts
59. Murphy
49. Koda
48. Moose
47. Mia
46. Gus
45. Lucky
44. Ellie
43. Gracie
42. Harley
41. Jax
40. Winston
39. Duke
38. Ruby
37. Oliver
36. Bentley
35. Louie
34. Sophie
33. Maggie
32. Zoey
31. Finn
30. Nala
28. Chloe (tie)
28. Toby (tie)
27. Bear
26. Rosie
25. Leo
24. Lily
23. Ollie
22. Riley
21. Molly
20. Stella
19. Jack
18. Sadie
17. Penny
16. Brady
15. Tucker
14. Rocky
13. Coco
12. Teddy
11. Milo
10. Buddy
9. Daisy
8. Lola
7. Lucy
6. Cooper
5. Bailey
4. Max
3. Charlie
2. Luna
1. Bella
According to a survey published by USA Today, Labrador Retrievers were the most popular breed of dog in Massachusetts.
Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.