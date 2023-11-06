CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters are heading to the polls for in-person voting for municipal elections throughout western Massachusetts on Tuesday, November 7th.

There are seven mayoral races in western Massachusetts that will determine the mayor of Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Agawam, Greenfield, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Voters will also be selecting city council candidates in Springfield, Agawam, Greenfield, Holyoke, West Springfield, Amherst, Easthampton, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Several of these cities and towns also have school committee elections, some of which are contested.

The following communities are holding city elections, polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below.

Municipalities Holding Elections:

Agawam (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Amesbury

Amherst

Attleboro

Barnstable

Beverly

Boston

Braintree

Brockton

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Easthampton

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Gardner

Gloucester

Greenfield

Haverhill

Holyoke

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Lynn

Malden

Marlborough

Medford

Melrose

Methuen (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

New Bedford

Newburyport

Newton

North Adams (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Northampton

Peabody

Pittsfield (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Quincy

Randolph

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Somerville

Springfield

Taunton

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Westfield (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Weymouth

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester