CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters are heading to the polls for in-person voting for municipal elections throughout western Massachusetts on Tuesday, November 7th.
There are seven mayoral races in western Massachusetts that will determine the mayor of Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Agawam, Greenfield, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Voters will also be selecting city council candidates in Springfield, Agawam, Greenfield, Holyoke, West Springfield, Amherst, Easthampton, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Several of these cities and towns also have school committee elections, some of which are contested.
The following communities are holding city elections, polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below.
Municipalities Holding Elections:
- Agawam (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Amesbury
- Amherst
- Attleboro
- Barnstable
- Beverly
- Boston
- Braintree
- Brockton
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Chicopee (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Easthampton
- Everett
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Framingham
- Franklin (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Gardner
- Gloucester
- Greenfield
- Haverhill
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Leominster
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Malden
- Marlborough
- Medford
- Melrose
- Methuen (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- New Bedford
- Newburyport
- Newton
- North Adams (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Northampton
- Peabody
- Pittsfield (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Quincy
- Randolph
- Revere
- Salem
- Saugus
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Taunton
- Waltham
- Watertown
- West Springfield
- Westfield (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Weymouth
- Winthrop
- Woburn
- Worcester
