Mass. (WWLP) – There are several farms in Massachusetts on GoFundMe seeking relief due to the devastation caused by flooding.
Due to federal regulations, none of the food infected by the river can be harvested and at this point in the season, there isn’t enough time left to replant most of the crops that were lost.
- Mountain View Farm in Easthampton – raised $156,201 of the $250,000 goal
- Pepin Farm in Easthampton – raised $6,618 raised of the $40,000 goal
- Song Sparrow Farm in Florence – raised $8,999 raised of the $20,000 goal
- Natural Roots in Conway – raised $75,961 raised of the $85,000 goal
- Stone Soup Farm in Hadley – raised $12,790 raised of the $50,000 goal
- New Family Community Farming Coop (NFCFC) in Hadley and Northampton – $16,885 raised of the $30,000 goal
In addition, GoFundMe created a Northeast Flooding Crisis Hub that includes fundraisers for communities and businesses impacted by the floods across Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.