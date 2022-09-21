BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.

$12,013,525 will be funded by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA) Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC), Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity (LAND), Conservation Partnership Grant Programs, and funded through the capital budget, to aid districts and land trusts to protect land for future generations for outdoor recreation.

“Investing in these important open space projects will make Massachusetts parks more resilient to climate change, increase the availability of open space and improve access to the outdoors for people in communities across the state,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration is proud to assist communities and land trusts acquire new land for parks and open space that will make available natural resources for children, their friends and family, and others to recreate locally.”

“Increasing access to open space resources throughout the Commonwealth remains a critical investment,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “The PARC, LAND, and Conservation Partnership programs all play an important role for ensuring Massachusetts families have access to recreational opportunities where they can spend time together outdoors.”

The PARC Grant Program began in 1977 to assist cities and towns in obtaining and developing land for park and outdoor recreation purposes. Any community with an updated Open Space and Recreation Plan can apply for the program.

The LAND Grant Program started in 1961 to assist municipal conservation commissions in obtaining land for natural resource protection and passive outdoor recreation purposes. The Conservation Partnership Grants provide funding to assist non-public, non-profit corporations in obtaining interests in lands acceptable for conservation or recreation purpose.

“These great local projects being awarded through the PARC, LAND, and Conservation Partnership Grant Programs today will significantly help communities in their efforts to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “The Baker-Polito Administration has prioritized investing in parks and outdoor recreational amenities that are well designed to handle the more severe weather events that are expected to continue.”

PARC Grant Program Awardees:

MUNICIPALITY PROJECT NAME PROJECT DESCRIPTION GRANT AWARD Agawam Tuckahoe Farm Master Plan Improvements The project will develop the southern trail loop (1,450 linear feet of a 10′ wide gravel path), Pine Street north entrance parking lot area and pedestrian footbridge and path, main access drive parking area, and canoe/kayak launch area parking lot, all with shade tree plantings $400,000.00 Amherst Hickory Ridge Accessible Riverwalk Loop Trail The project will develop an 8′ wide trail of crushed stone material and two small bridges with signage and split rail fencing $280,000.00 Avon DeMarco Park Universal Accessibility Redevelopment Project The project will install new pervious parking, driveways, and walkways and install a stormwater system $333,500.00 Boston Renovation of O’Day Playground The project will renovate the basketball and multi-use court, an inclusive children’s play area with poured-in-place safety surfacing, reconstructed water play area, installation of exercise equipment, benches, picnic and game tables, and a shade pavilion, and 8 new trees and other plantings will be planted $400,000.00 Chelsea Bosson Park Renovation The project will install 2-5 and 5-12 age play structures, 5 bay swing, multisport goal with painted graphics, bike racks and recycling barrels, splash pad, rubber surfacing within the playground area, site utilities, lighting, seating, and a grassy area $400,000.00 Dedham Dedham Town Green The project will convert this 0.34-acre lot into a signature public space for people to gather on a grassy lawn, on benches, in a public pavilion, and under new shade trees $400,000.00 Easthampton Nonotuck Park Pool Upgrades The project will include the installation of a pervious pool deck surface, shade structures and umbrellas, fencing, ADA parking, inclusive playground, accessible path from the playground to the bathroom, bike racks, planting new trees, and demonstration rain garden with interpretive panels $400,000.00 Lawrence Donovan Park Renovations The project will include the installation of new play equipment and a misting station, a walking path, and maintaining and raising existing tree canopy $400,000.00 Leominster Downtown Common The project will improve ADA access to the Common by leveling the surface to create a more usable and organized space $400,000.00 Lowell South Common Phase III The project will construct a rain garden, install shade structures, signs, and additional site amenities $400,000.00 Lynn Barry Park Playground Improvements The project will make improvements to the park’s playground $400,000.00 Malden Kierstead Park Playground Improvement Project The project will renovate the playground and surrounding area, including new play elements for ages 2-5 and 5-12, increased tree cover, and colorful poured-in-place rubber safety surfacing $400,000.00 Medford Gillis Park Accessibility Renovation The project will include the installation of a new accessible park entrance, add an accessible loop path across the baseball field, and improved field drainage $400,000.00 Newburyport Market Landing Park Expansion The project includes new park space and pedestrian connections, but also associated public amenities such as new seating, public art and historical interpretive panels $400,000.00 Revere Liberty Park active and passive recreation reconstruction project The project will include the replacement of the play structure and installation of poured in place rubber safety surfacing $330,000.00 Salem Salem Willows, Phase II Renovation The project will include the resurfacing of pedestrian pathways, planting of nine new trees, removal of overhead wires, plantings, connection to a pier will be raised 3 feet, and a retaining wall installed $400,000.00 Somerville Renovation of Henry Hansen Park The project will cut farther into the hillside, reverse the seating orientation, install a curved retaining wall that incorporates LED lighting, signage, a gathering plaza with permeable pavers and a water fountain, vegetation and fencing will be installed $375,224.00 Southbridge 76 Central – Acquisition for Pocket Park The project will acquire land to serve as a pocket park to provide a trail head for a proposed rail trail and help develop a small park $175,000.00 Springfield Donna Blake Park The project will include the installation of an accessible splash pad, playground and picnic amenities, open space improvements, tree plantings and landscaping $400,000.00 Worcester New Park @ 69 Sever Street The project will include constructing accessible access, parking, walking paths, updated environmental areas, seating areas, shelter/arbor, tree plantings, walkway/public art lighting and locations for the display of public art $400,000.00

Small Town:

MUNICIPALITY PROJECT NAME PROJECT DESCRIPTION GRANT AWARD Brookfield Lewis Field Renovation, Part III The project will make repairs to and expand the usable area of soccer field at Lewis Field through proper leveling, drainage and grading, allowing for greater utilization $98,000.00 Kingston Grays Beach Park Playground The project will include removal and disposal of existing equipment, engineering and site preparation, stormwater improvements, and purchase and installation of a universal playground $100,000.00 Mansfield Renovation of Harry B. Chase, Jr. Place The project will include a shade structure, lawn area with benches and shade trees, and signage $65,592.00 Sutton VanDyke Playground Renovation The project includes the installation of four play elements, fencing, benches, picnic tables, bike rack, environmental signage, fencing behind the basketball court, and an accessible pathway from the parking lot to the playground $85,800.00 Swampscott Rehabilitation of Abbott Playground The project includes improvements to the swing set, toddler play structure and sitting areas to make them ADA accessible $100,000.00 Ware Memorial Field Improvements The project will install a highly efficient irrigation system, renovate the basketball court into a full-size court and install lights and benches, and install ADA compliant picnic tables $84,360.00 Warren Lucy Stone Park Educational Interpretation The project is for the design and construction of educational signage at Lucy Stone Park $11,542.00 Westborough Town of Westborough Splash Pad The project will build a community Splash Pad $100,000.00

LAND Grant Program Awardees:

MUNICIPALITY PROJECT NAME PROJECT DESCRIPTION GRANT AWARD Boxborough Sargent Road Land 21.4 acres of forest within the Assabet River basin of the Merrimack River Watershed that promotes aquifer recharge and protects the Town’s water supply. The property has 940 feet of frontage on two designated Scenic Roads and serves as an important wildlife corridor between existing protected land in Boxborough, Littleton and Acton. $400,000 Dennis Tobey West Conservation Restriction An 8.1 acre CR would protect land that is part of the historic Tobey Farm on MA Route 6A, founded in 1676 building on the successful conservation of 13 acres and precipitating protection of an additional 1.4 acres in 2024 through agreements with the landowner. The farm has been identified as a ‘Priority Heritage Landscape’ by the Town. $312,780 Fall River Adirondack Farm Acquisition A 7.1 acre purchase that will protect land adjacent to North Watuppa Pond, the City’s primary source of drinking water. A BioReserve Environmental Education Center is proposed on adjacent acreage, and this parcel will catalyze educational programming for the 16,000+ acre SE BioReserve. $267,842 Groton Casella land 119 acres of diverse habitat wholly within the Petapawag Area of Critical Environmental Concern and designated as a Priority Habitat of Rare Species by NHESP. An stunning, established trail along an esker creates a natural connection to trails on adjacent protected land surrounding the high school. $360,900 Harwich Six Ponds Great Woods CR This 75 acre property is the largest remaining privately-held acreage on the Lower Cape. Part of the 1,200-acre Six Ponds Special District of Critical Planning Concern, it will contribute to protection of the Town’s wellfield area. Existing trails on the property create a ready-made recreational resource. $400,000 Monson Jean M. Booker Conservation Area Conservation of 63.5 acres that create a contiguous tract of permanently protected open space adjacent to the former Monson Developmental Center, a newly proposed Wildlife Management Area. $265,271 Northampton Saw Mill Hills Core Conservation Project A critical 229-acre in-holding at the Sawmill Hills/Roberts Hill Complex encompassing 2,200+ acres of protected land. The recreation area provides an elaborate network of trails and supports nearly 20 different kinds of natural communities and safeguards the City’s drinking water supply. Protection of this acreage will help complete the regional ONE trail and provide climate resiliency benefits. $400,000 Pittsfield Saw Mill Property Acquisition 52.3 acres that protect approximately ¼ mile of frontage on the Housatonic River and directly serve the city’s efforts to develop a greenway of protected lands for hiking, bird watching, and fishing at the river’s edge. $280,000 Westborough Ruggels Street Conservation Project 15.4 acres of deciduous woodland, forested wetlands, and perennial stream channels, will promote public access to and use of the existing loop-trail that connects to the adjacent 66-acres of protected open space, recently purchased by the Town. $92,950 Wilbraham McDonald Nature Preserve Expansion This 60.3 acres of NHESP designated Priority Habitat of Rare Species, this property will expand the network of trails and recreational opportunities offered by the adjacent 200+ acres of McDonald Nature Preserve. $251,460

Conservation Partnership Grant Program Awardees: