CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sip, taste, tour, and learn about locally hand-crafted wines from these vineyards in western Massachusetts.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best winery places in the western Massachusetts area:
- Black Birch Vineyard – 108 Straits Road in Hatfield
- Glendale Ridge Vineyard – 155 Glendale Road in Southampton
- Brignole Vineyards – 103 Hartford Ave. in East Granby, Conn.
- Worthington Vineyard & Winery – 329 Mountain Road in Somers, Conn.
- Lost Acres Vineyard – 80 Lost Acres Road in North Granby, Conn.
- Sunset Meadow Of Massachusetts – South Main Street in Sheffield
- Mineral Hills Winery – 592 Sylvester Road in Florence
- Raven Hollow Winery – 436 Russellville Road in Westfield
- Brimfield Winery – 35 Main Street in Brimfield (reopening May 5)
- R Dee Winery – 504 Hazard Ave. in Enfield, Conn.
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts wineries on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.