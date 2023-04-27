CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sip, taste, tour, and learn about locally hand-crafted wines from these vineyards in western Massachusetts.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best winery places in the western Massachusetts area:

  1. Black Birch Vineyard – 108 Straits Road in Hatfield
  2. Glendale Ridge Vineyard – 155 Glendale Road in Southampton
  3. Brignole Vineyards – 103 Hartford Ave. in East Granby, Conn.
  4. Worthington Vineyard & Winery – 329 Mountain Road in Somers, Conn.
  5. Lost Acres Vineyard – 80 Lost Acres Road in North Granby, Conn.
  6. Sunset Meadow Of Massachusetts – South Main Street in Sheffield
  7. Mineral Hills Winery – 592 Sylvester Road in Florence
  8. Raven Hollow Winery – 436 Russellville Road in Westfield
  9. Brimfield Winery – 35 Main Street in Brimfield (reopening May 5)
  10. R Dee Winery – 504 Hazard Ave. in Enfield, Conn.

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts wineries on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.