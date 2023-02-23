SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just two weeks left until online sports betting is allowed in Massachusetts, the Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved temporary licenses for nine operators.

During a public meeting held Thursday, MGC has approved temporary licenses for Category 3 sports wagering to the following operators:

BetMGM

BallyBet

Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive)

Betr

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

WynnBET

BalleyBet and Fanatics will not be launching their products until May 2023. Digital Gaming Corp (Betway) told the MGC that they also plan to submit a request for a temporary license but they will not launch in the state for approximately one year.

Pointsbet also applied for a Category 3 license but later withdrew their application.

Online sports wagering begins on March 10 in Massachusetts. All three casinos in the state have been accepting in-person sports wagers since January 31. Former Governor Baker signed the sports wager bill into law on August 10, 2022.