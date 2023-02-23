SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just two weeks left until online sports betting is allowed in Massachusetts, the Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved temporary licenses for nine operators.
During a public meeting held Thursday, MGC has approved temporary licenses for Category 3 sports wagering to the following operators:
- BetMGM
- BallyBet
- Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive)
- Betr
- Caesars Sportsbook
- DraftKings
- Fanatics
- FanDuel
- WynnBET
BalleyBet and Fanatics will not be launching their products until May 2023. Digital Gaming Corp (Betway) told the MGC that they also plan to submit a request for a temporary license but they will not launch in the state for approximately one year.
Pointsbet also applied for a Category 3 license but later withdrew their application.
Online sports wagering begins on March 10 in Massachusetts. All three casinos in the state have been accepting in-person sports wagers since January 31. Former Governor Baker signed the sports wager bill into law on August 10, 2022.