SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Endangered Species Day, bringing awareness to all the animals and plants that are either endangered, threatened or a special concern in the Commonwealth.

There are 432 plants and animals listed on the Massachusetts Endangered Species List. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Federal Endangered Species Act (ESA), a tool used by government agencies to help protect animals near extinction.

However, not all animals on the endangered list go extinct. Thanks to the laws around protecting endangered animals and plants, some species like the Peregrine Falcon and Bald Eagle have increased in population.

As of 2020, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has 217 endangered, 108 threatened and 108 special concern species that are protected. The following are species that are considered endangered (E) or threatened (T):

Fish:

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Shortnose Sturgeon E E Atlantic Sturgeon E E/T Northern Redbelly Dace E Lake Chub E Threespine Stickleback T American Brook Lamprey T

Birds

Common Name MAStatus Fed Status Grasshopper Sparrow T Short-eared Owl E Upland Sandpiper E American Bittern E Red Knot T T Piping Plover T T Northern Harrier T Sedge Wren E Peregrine Falcon SC Bald Eagle SC Least Bittern E Leach’s Storm-petrel E Pied-billed Grebe E Vesper Sparrow T King Rail T Northern Parula T Roseate Tern E E Golden-winged Warbler E

Mammals

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Sei Whale E E Blue Whale E E Fin Whale E E North Atlantic Right Whale E E Humpback Whale E Eastern Small-footed Bat E Little Brown Bat E Northern Long-eared Bat E T Indiana Bat E E Tricolored Bat E Sperm Whale E E

Amphibians:

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Blue-spotted Salamander T Marbled Salamander T Eastern Spadefoot T

Reptiles

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Copperhead E Loggerhead Sea Turtle T T Eastern Wormsnake T Green Sea Turtle T T Timber Rattlesnake E Leatherback Sea Turtle E E Blanding’s Turtle T Atlantic Hawksbill Sea Turtle E E Bog Turtle E T Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle E E Northern Diamond-backed Terrapin T Eastern Ratsnake E Northern Red-bellied Cooter E E

Snails

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Boreal Marstonia E Slender Walker E Mossy Valvata E

Mussels

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Dwarf Wedgemussel E E Brook Floater E Yellow Lampmussel E

Crustaceans

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Agassiz’s Clam Shrimp E Taconic Cave Amphipod E

Dragonflies

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Subarctic Darner E Midland Clubtail E Skillet Clubtail T Riffle Snaketail T Harpoon Clubtail E Rapids Clubtail E Forcipate Emerald E Coppery Emerald E Incurvate Emerald E Kennedy’s Emerald E Riverine Clubtail E Ebony Boghaunter E Ringed Boghaunter T

Damselflies

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Attenuated Bluet T Scarlet Bluet T Pine Barrens Bluet T

Beetles

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Northeastern Beach Tiger Beetle E T Claybank Tiger Beetle T Cobblestone Tiger Beetle E Barrens Tiger Beetle E Puritan Tiger Beetle E T Hentz’s Red-bellied Tiger Beetle T American Burying Beetle E E

Butterflies and Moths

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Barrens Dagger Moth T Phyllira Tiger Moth E New Jersey Tea Inchworm E Bog Elfin T Precious Underwing Moth E Melsheimer’s Sack-bearer T Collared Cycnia T The Pink-streak T Imperial Moth T Early Hairstreak T Persius Duskywing E Dion Skipper T Sandplain Heterocampa T Buchholz’s Gray E Twilight Moth E Woolly Gray T Barrens Metarranthis E Pitcher-plant Borer T Chain Fern Borer T Water-willow Stem Borer T

Mustard White T Southern Ptichodis T Faded Gray Geometer T

Bees

Common Name MA Status Fed Status Walsh’s Anthophora E American Bumble Bee E Yellow-banded Bumble Bee T

Plants