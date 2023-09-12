BOSTON (WWLP) – A total of $80 million in funding has been redistributed to 12 infrastructure projects across Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) was awarded an additional $80 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as part of the annual funding redistribution process, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Tuesday. As a result, MassDOT will add or increase funding for the infrastructure projects:

Pittsfield – Intersection & signal improvements at First Street & North Street Granby – Improvements at two locations on Route 202: School Street & Five Corners Westminster – Rehabilitation & box widening on Route 140, from Patricia Road to The Princeton T.L. Stow – Bridge replacement, Box Mill Road over Elizabeth Brook Lanesborough – Resurfacing and related work on Route 7 Framingham – Traffic signal installation at Edgell Road at Central Street Becket, Blandford, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge – Bridge preservation Wilmington – Bridge preservation, Woburn Street over I-93 bridge replacement Boston – Bridge preservation, Richmond Street over Route 1A Wareham – Bridge preservation, Maple Springs Road, and Tihonet Road over Route 25 Salisbury – Reconstruction of Route 1, Lafayette Road Fall River – Corridor improvements on Route 79/Davol Street

“Our Administration is committed to pursuing transportation projects that increase safety, equity, and reliability in Massachusetts,” said Transportation Acting Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Our MassDOT teams did a tremendous job in ensuring we had shovel-ready projects to submit for funding consideration to FHWA and we’re pleased these projects will improve infrastructure and communities in our Commonwealth.”

“As Governor Healey has said from day one, this Administration is going after every federal dollar available to fund critical projects throughout Massachusetts,” said Director of Federal Funds & Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “We know how crucial federal funding is and we will continue to be strategic and proactive in our work on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”

“As part of our good governance, the Highway Division was ready to submit shovel-ready projects to our federal partners as soon as the opportunity for additional funding was there,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We will continue to be competitive in seeking federal funding to best maintain and improve our roadways.”